Amazon Launchpad Quiz Answers For September 28: Answer For A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India has returned with the Amazon Launchpad quiz where users can answer a bunch of simple questions for a chance to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Launchpad quiz for September 28, 2020, is live on the Amazon app and the lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 10,000. Amazon hasn't specified the total number of winners for this contest.

Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions which provide users with an opportunity to win different prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Launchpad quiz.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon quiz date: September 28, 2020

Amazon quiz time: 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: Winners will be announced after the end of the contest period

How to play Amazon Launchpad quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Launchpad quiz is an Amazon-app only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, launch the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Launchpad' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Amazon Launchpad Quiz answers

Question 1. Amazon Launchpad is your go-to destination for differentiated products from ____ on Amazon.in

Answer: Startups

Question 2. Amazon Launchpad showcases thousands of products from leading Indian startups

Answer: Yes

Question 3. Which of these brands is known for advanced plant-based nutrition for immunity?

Answer: Cureveda

Question 4. When can you avail ‘Offers Like Never Before’ from Amazon Launchpad?

Answer: Great Indian Festival

Question 5. Which store from Amazon Launchpad helps to view videos to understand products better?

Answer: Watch and Shop

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 for answering all the questions right. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period. However, as we have mentioned earlier, the app doesn't detail the total number of winners for this contest. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

