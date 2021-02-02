Amazon Movie Mania Quiz Answers For Today, February 2nd, 2021; Win Rs 1,000

Amazon India is back with Amazon Movie Mania Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 2nd, 2021, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 1,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quiz today focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.

Amazon Movie Mania Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 1,000 in Amazon Pay

Amazon quiz date: February 2nd, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Quiz today?

Step 1: The Amazon Pay Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Pay' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 1,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Read on for Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Movie Mania quiz answers

1) Fill in the blanks in this memorable dialogue from the movie 'Raazi' , _______ ke age kuch nahi, khud bhi nahi.

Answer 1: Watan

2) Fill in the blanks in this dialogue from the movie Thappad- “Just a ____ par maar nahi sakta.”

Answer 2: Slap

3) "Complete this dialogue from the movie 'Hindi Medium'- “Is Desh Mein Angrezi Zabaan Nahi Hai _______ ____ ""

Answer 3: Class Hai

4) What has been blanked out in this dialogue from Padmaavat- "Rajputi_____ mein utni hi taqat hai jitni Rajputi talwar mein"?

Answer 4: Kangan

5) Complete the dialogue from the movie Sultan- "Woh dus maarenge aur tu ek maarega ... us ek mein _____________"

Answer 5: Dus ka Vazan Hoga

6) Can you book movie tickets on Amazon?

Answer 6: Yes

