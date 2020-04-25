Amazon Pay Balance To Paytm - 2 Easy Tricks To Convert Your Amazon Pay Balance To Paytm

Paytm is among the leading online payment modes in India and most of the people around the country prefer Paytm over many reliable apps. However, Amazon Pay offers corporate gift cards and other features that allure many organisations and common people to use the app. If you have received an Amazon Pay gift card or you have added money in the Amazon Pay wallet but you want to transfer the money to another payment app such as Paytm, here are some tricks that you can try.

Transfer Amazon Pay Balance To Paytm - Trick One

Downloads SnaPay from Google Play Store.

Create a new account using Google or Facebook.

Enter the phone number and verify OTP.

Now enter your permanent address and tap on 'Submit'.

Open the App and tap on the 'Update Your Bank Account' section (Paytm & Other Payment Bank can also be added).

Now go to Payment Request Options and enter the payment request amount.

Continue and select payment way as Wallet, then choose Amazon Pay Balance.

Login your Amazon account and make the payment with a 2.99% additional charge.

After completing, the sent amount will be transferred in your Bank Account.

How to convert Amazon Pay balance to Paytm or bank? Trick Two

Download the Club factory App from Google Play Store or App Store

Then create your account or login into your old Club factory account

Order anything and enter the Delivery Address

Choose the payment option as Amazon Pay Balance, and place the order

After a few minutes, cancel the order and wait for 7 hours

Within this time, the paid amount will be refunded to Club factory Wallet

Now, you can transfer this amount to Paytm or your Bank Account effectively.

However, for more details contact Club factory Customer Care

