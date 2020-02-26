The Debate
How To Cancel FASTag: Know Paytm Cancellation Process And Customer Care Helpline

Apps

FASTag is making the transition to being the primary method of toll plaza payments. Here’s the process of how to cancel FASTag in case of problems.

Ever since the Government of India made FASTag as the mandatory mode for making toll-based transactions, people have started facing problems in using the electronic method of toll plaza payments. It has been so problematic for some of the users that they have begun searching for FASTag cancellation process online. Here is the guide on how to cancel FASTag.

How to cancel FASTag? (Paytm FASTag)

The process to cancel Paytm FASTag is simple and can be done in a few minutes. The FASTag cancellation process can be done through the Paytm website and even the Paytm mobile app on Android or iOS. Here is the step-by-step guide for the FASTag cancellation process:

  1. Open the Paytm website or the Paytm app on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Login to your Paytm account using the phone number that is registered with Paytm FASTag.
  3. Then go to the passbook option on the screen.
  4. In the passbook option, you will find your main Paytm wallet for your number and a section named other wallets which will be containing your Paytm Wallet reserved for FASTag.
  5. Select the Paytm FASTag wallet from the other wallet option.
  6. Once you are into your Paytm FASTag wallet, you will see an option ‘Manage FASTag’.
  7. Under the ‘Manage FASTag’ option, you will see all the active Paytm FASTags that are linked to your Paytm number.
  8. From here you can select the desired FASTag account that you want to deactivate and cancel Paytm FASTag.

What to do in case I face problems with my Paytm FASTag account?

In case of issues being faced by Paytm FASTag users, they can contact the Paytm customer care for help. The Paytm customer care number for FASTag is 1800-102-6480. The Paytm FASTag customer care number will not be able to help you in case of FASTag accounts from other issuing banks.

How to cancel FASTag accounts of other banks?

For cancelling or temporarily deactivating FASTag, you need to contact the customer care of your FASTag issuing bank. The FASTag customer care numbers of these banks are different. There is no universal FASTag customer care number.

