Amazon Pay UPI Spin And Win Quiz Answer For September 4; Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India is back with Amazon Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. After spinning the wheel, a contestant has to answer one question in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win. Check out the answer to the quiz below.

Read Also | What Time Does 'JL50' Release On SonyLIV? Find Details About The Upcoming Sci-fi Thriller

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon spin and win prizes: Various

Amazon Quiz Date: September 4th to September 24th, 2020.

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Read Also | Indoor Plant With 4 Half Green & Half Yellow Leaves Sold For Rs 4 Lakh In New Zealand

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Read Also | Tollywood Actress Seerat Kapoor Pulls Off Different Styles With Ease; See Pics

Image credits: Amazon India (the pic is for representative purposes only)

Subject to fulfilment of the T&Cs, the below "Prizes" will be awarded, under this Contest, to such number of winners as provided in the table below: S. No. Prize Description No. of Prizes "Win" category:

Money Transfer offer worth 50% up to Rs 50 back- (Indian Rupees Fifty only) on Amazon Scan and Pay offer worth up to INR 100 - (Indian Rupees One Hundred only) on Scanning and Paying using Amazon Amazon UPI registration offer worth Flat Rs 25 back - (Indian Rupees twenty five only) LPG recharge and bill payments offer worth Flat INR 50 - (Indian Rupees fifty only) on paying postpaid bill and LPG recharge done via Amazon Pay UPI Amazon Pay balance worth INR 1000 each - (Indian Rupees one thousand only) to select lucky winners "Amazon Pay Balance" is a sum of all the balances associated with Amazon.in Gift Cards in your Amazon.in account.

Read Also | Sonam Kapoor Shares A Cryptic Post On Social Media, Says 'never To Wrestle With A Pig'

Amazon spin and win answers

Question: How many days are there in the month of September?

Answer: 30