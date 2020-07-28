Amazon Prime Day Quiz: Win Asus Gaming Laptop By Answering These Questions

The Amazon Prime Day Quiz is Live on the Amazon App and people have already started answering the questions. This Prime Day Quiz game will open gates for you to earn a total of Rs 100,000, Rs 50,000 and also a brand new Asus Gaming Laptop as a prize that will be given under this contest. The winners will receive the prize amount on or before August 30, 2020. Following this, people have started searching for Amazon Asus Gaming Laptop Quiz answers. If you have been searching for the answers to all the 5 questions asked in the Amazon Prime Day Quiz answers, do not worry. Here is all you need:

Amazon Quiz: Information

Amazon Prime Day Quiz Prize: Asus Gaming Laptop

Amazon Prime Day Quiz Date: July 28, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am – 12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: August 15, 2020

Amazon Prime Day Quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is an Asus Gaming Laptop that will be awarded in this Amazon Prime Day Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz today using #AmazonPrimeDayQuiz.

How to play Amazon Prime Day Quiz Answers?

Sign in to the Amazon App.

Tap on the "Three Line" icon on the top left of the app screen.

Go to "FunZone" section of the app.

Now, choose Amazon Asus Gaming Laptop Quiz and then click on "Start"

There will be a total of 5 questions. Answer all 5 questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Make sure you know that getting any question wrong will make you ineligible for winning this game. However, one can try another game on FunZone.

Amazon Prime Day Quiz - Amazon Asus Laptop Quiz Answers

Question 1. Prime members enjoy which of these?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2. Prime members get FREE access to Prime Video.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3. How much would it cost to purchase a one-year Prime membership today?

Answer: ₹999

Question 4. Only Prime members can avail Prime day deals and new product launches.

Answer: TRUE

Question 5. When does Prime Day 2020 start?

Answer: 6th Aug, 12 AM

