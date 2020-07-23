Asus ROG Phone 3 Price, Flipkart Sale, Specs & More Details About The Latest Gaming Phone

Asus has finally introduced the world with its new Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone which has some cool features that would leave anyone stunned. With 64 MP primary camera, the Triple Rear camera setup is amongst the most alluring features of the smartphone. The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and an incredible battery of 6000mAh. The phone will be available in two storage variants, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications:

RAM: 8 GB and 12 GB

8 GB and 12 GB Operating System: Android v10

Android v10 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Rear Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Charging: Type-C charger with support for 30W fast charging

Type-C charger with support for 30W fast charging Display: AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution

AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

19.5:9 Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

1080 x 2340 pixels SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

5G Available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Internal Memory: 128 GB and 256 GB

128 GB and 256 GB Expandable Memory: No

Why is Asus ROG Phone 3 the best gaming phone?

Apart from the above-mentioned specifications, Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone has AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The display also comes with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and has a TUV Low Blue Light solution. The Asus ROG Phone 3 smartphone also consists of a Flicker Reduction-certified technology for eye comfort. Besides that, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC which comes with an Adreno 650 GPU.

Users should not forget the 6000mAh battery and the phone also includes ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features. The new ROG Phone 3 contains dual, front-facing speakers powered by ROG GameFX and Dirac HD Sound technologies.

Image ~ Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been launched in two storage variants. The base variant which is the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM priced at Rs 49,999 whereas the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 57,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Flipkart sale details

Asus' latest smartphone has been released in India and it is one of the best gaming phones a user can have. The Asus ROG Phone 3 Flipkart sale will begin on August 6 at exactly 12:00 AM IST.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Flipkart offers

Flat â‚¹30 discounts on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value â‚¹750/

Flat â‚¹75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above â‚¹7,500/-

Flat â‚¹75 discount on UPI transaction above â‚¹10,000/-

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special Price: Extra â‚¹6000 discount (price inclusive of discount)

EMI: No cost EMI â‚¹5,556/month. Standard EMI also available

