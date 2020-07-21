Amazon Prime Day Sale To Start In Early August And The Offers To Expect

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is one of the most awaited sales with some of the best offers available online. Reportedly, Amazon has said that it will kick-start its Prime Day sale in India early next month. According to a leading media portal, Amazon India is attempting to revive consumer spending ahead of the festive season.

Amazon Prime day sale Dates

The two-sale sale is expected to begin on August 6. It is the first time that the Amazon Prime sale will take place in August instead of July due to the pandemic. Amazon Prime users will be given access to services including free 48-hour delivery, exclusive discounts and early deals, streaming music, video, and other benefits.

This will be the 4th Prime Day Sale which will bring some of the best offers on a variety of products. Reportedly, the e-commerce website shall be launching a number of new products as well. Reportedly, the e-commerce website will reveal some of the major offers on July 23rd.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day sale 2020?

One can expect bumper offers and mega discounts on various electronics and gadgets. Reportedly, during the Prime Day sale, an instant discount of 10% will be given on the use of HDFC card users across various products. The two-day sale event offers a list of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Apart from the offers on several products, Amazon Prime Video will bring new content to watch on the platform. Reportedly, during the Prime day sale, Prime video will premiere movies and shows like Birds of Prey, Shakuntala Devi, Gemini Man, and Bandish Bandits. Moreover, Amazon Music will offer celebrity curated music playlists on Prime Music.

It has been reported that every year, the Prime Day sale used to take place in the US and India simultaneously. However, this time, Amazon has not announced the Prime Day sale dates for the US yet. Although the announcement is expected soon.

Amazon Prime Membership

Amazon Prime membership is mandatory for the Prime Day sale. It is available at Rs 999 for a year or one can even get a monthly subscription at Rs 129 for a month. Prime membership offers free fast delivery as well as access to other Amazon services like Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Image credits: Shutterstock