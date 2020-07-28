Is Resso App Chinese? Origin Country And Developer Of The Music Streaming Service

After the recent suspension of 59 Chinese-based apps in India, the government has banned another 47 apps in the country that were said to be operating as clones of the previously banned applications and violating data privacy. The new list of banned Chinese apps reportedly includes names like PUBG, AliExpress, Ludo World, ULike, and Zili, among others. Moreover, the government is also scanning another set of 275 mobile apps for national security reasons and violations of user privacy.

However, the government authorities are yet to announce the list of 47 Chinese applications that have been suspended. This is why a lot of users are being cautious of the applications installed on their devices as many Chinese apps continue to operate in the country. Resso is one of the new popular mobile applications that users may suspect to come from a Chinese developer. So, let us take a look at the app's origin details to find out who is the developer behind the service.

Is Resso app Chinese?

Resso is a music streaming app that has gained a lot of traction recently. The app offers a free tier for users that limits the audio quality to 128 kbps and also displays a bunch of advertisements. It also comes with a premium ad-free plan that offers an audio quality of 256 kbps and allows users to download and skip tracks.

The online music service was launched earlier this year by ByteDance, an internet technology company that also owns TikTok. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China. The app clearly comes from a Chinese developer and is also reported to be among the apps that will be suspended for use in India with the latest ban.

As per industry estimates, Internet companies in China have close to 300 million unique consumers in India. This means that around two-thirds of mobile phone users in India have a Chinese-linked application installed on their devices.

Resso app download

Resso is believed to be one of the 47 Chinese apps that may be banned in the country, however, it is still available on Google Play and the App Store for download. However, it could be removed from both the application stores if it's found to be in violation of user privacy.

Image credits: Resso