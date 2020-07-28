Will Free Fire Be Banned In India? The Survival Game Belongs To Which Country?

After last month's ban on 59 Chinese apps, Ministry of Home Affairs recently banned more 47 Chinese apps in the country. As we all know the reason behind the banning of apps, many Indians are concerned about how many more apps are going to be banned.

However, most of all, some of the netizens fear that their favourite apps like Free Fire and other apps might get banned in the process. Nevertheless, this has become a reason why many Free Fire players and fans are searching about Free Fire ban and some are wondering "will Free Fire be banned in India?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Is Zoom Banned In India? Details About Origin Of The App & More

Will Free Fire be banned in India?

India has banned a total of 106 Chinese apps until now, and the move is to safeguard the Indian cyberspace and security from China. According to the reports, the Chinese apps that are suspected to threaten Indian users' privacy are being banned by the central government. So, the answer to the question "will Free Fire be banned in India?" is NO. The Free Fire ban is not likely to happen anytime sooner because the survival game does not belong to China and the MHA is currently only focusing on banning Chinese apps.

Also Read | Is PES A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details

Free Fire belongs to which country?

Free Fire is one of the leading survival game and it is available for all the users on platforms such as Playstation, PC, Android and iOS. The game is developed by a Vietnamese app development company called 111dots Studio and it is published worldwide by a Singapore-based organisation called Garena. The current CEO of Garena Free Fire is Forrest Li who is also the founder of the company. Forrest Li was born in China, however, he shifted to Singapore and he is currently a resident of Singapore with citizenship of the country in hand. Free Fire is therefore not a Chinese app.

Also Read | Is Vivo Chinese? Know About Its Origin Country, Parent Company & More

47 more Chinese apps banned in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently banned more 47 Chinese apps in India as they were reportedly acting as clone applications for the previously banned 59 apps. A total of 106 China-based applications are now banned in the country. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. However, the Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. Currently, the MHA is reviewing a list of 250 apps and will provide its decision on the same soon.

Also Read | Is OnePlus Chinese? Which Country Is The Smartphone Brand From?