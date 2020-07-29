Amazon Prime Day Quiz Today July 29, Win Rs 20,000; Answers Inside

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Prime Day Quiz for July 29, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 20,000 (as Amazon Pay balance). Amazon Prime Day quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Prime Day quiz to bag the Sony soundbar.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 20,000 as Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Date: July 29 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a chance of winning Rs 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance by answering all 5 questions correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Prime day quiz answers

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime membership program?

Early access to sales and deals

Unlimited FREE delivery on prime enabled products

Access to blockbuster entertainment anytime, anywhere

Prime Day 2020 in India starts on _____ and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment

August 6

This Prime Day, members in India will have the opportunity to discover joy and purchase unique products from __

Top brands

Artisans and women entrepreneurs

Emerging Indian brands

During the 14-day lead-up to Prime Day, members can shop unique products offered by Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) and get 20% cashback up to INR 200* on their Prime Day purchases.

True

Prime Day 2020 will witness over ____ new product launches from top brands across categories.

300

