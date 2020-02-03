Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 3: Amazon ₹20000 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 3 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹20000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win ₹20000. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹20000.
There is ₹20000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Q1- What is the name of the humanoid robot from ISRO that will travel on the first test flight of the Gaganyaan mission?
Ans: Vyommitra
Q2- Uber recently announced a partnership with which company to mass-produce ‘air taxis’?
Ans: Hyundai
Q3- Which of these sportspeople has been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2020?
Ans: PV Sindhu
Q4- Which famous character actor is playing the role of Indian team manager PR Man Singh in the movie 83?
Ans: Pankaj Tripathi
Q5- Irish conductor Eímear Noone is to set to become the first woman to conduct the orchestra at which upcoming event?
Ans: Oscars