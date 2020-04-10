Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 10 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. The Amazon Quiz for April 10 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which activist referred to as Mahatma born on 11th April, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj to attain equal rights for the unprivileged?
Answer 1: Jyotirao Phule
Question 2. The Dumurjala stadium was recently converted into a 150 bed quarantine facility. In which state is it located?
Answer 2: West Bengal
Question 3. Which of these is one of the stages in the Men's 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, as per the initial tournament schedule?
Answer 3: Super 12s
Question 4. Which of these is the theme for World Health Day 2020 observed on April 7?
Answer 4: Support Nurses and midwives
Question 5. Which of these social reformers born on 14th April was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in the same year as Nelson Mandela?
Answer 5: BR Ambedkar