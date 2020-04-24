Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 24 2020: Amazon Apple Watch Series 5 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 24 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Apple Watch Series 5.
There is an Apple Watch Series 5 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. What was the name of the star-studded COVID-19 benefit concert organised by Global Citizen, streamed online recently?
Answer 1: One World: Together at Home
Question 2. Kombucha is a variety of which drink?
Answer 2: Tea
Question 3. How many pieces make up a Tangram puzzle?
Answer 3: 7
Question 4. Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics for which Beatles song was recently sold at an auction for $910,000?
Answer 4: Hey Jude
Question 5. Which folk song, whose name means 'goodbye beautiful', was made popular again by the Spanish TV series 'Money Heist'?
Answer 5: Bella Ciao