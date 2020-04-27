Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 26 2020: Amazon OnePlus 7T Pro Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the OnePlus 7T Pro.
There is a OnePlus 7T Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which African Nobel Prize winner was the founder of the NGO- The Green Belt Movement?
Answer 1: Wangari Maathai
Question 2. Who faced the first delivery of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup?
Answer 2: Shafali Verma
Question 3. ‘Tuned’ is a messaging app for couples to privately send each other messages, music, photos, and moods. Who launched it?
Answer 3: Facebook
Question 4. Congcong, Lianlian, and Chenchen are recently released mascots of which international sporting event?
Answer 4: Asian Games
Question 5. Which government platform calls itself a single window integrated system for environment, forest, wildlife and CRZ clearances?
Answer 5: Parivesh