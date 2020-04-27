Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 27 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 27 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the ₹50,000 Pay Balance.
There is a total ₹50,000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which tech giant recently launched ‘TalkBack’ – a braille keyboard for their visually challenged users?
Answer 1: Google
Question 2. In the upcoming movie ‘Thalaivi’, Prakash Raj is playing the role of which political rival of the lead character?
Answer 2: M. Karunanidhi
Question 3. Survey of India has developed which e-platform to collect Geo-tagged information related to COVID-19?
Answer 3: Sahyog
Question 4. Recently the Indian Tri-color was projected by Switzerland onto which mountain to send a message of hope?
Answer 4: Matterhorn
Question 5. In April 2020, who was named the Wisden Leading Cricketer of the Year for 2019?
Answer 5: Ben Stokes