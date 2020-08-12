Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 12 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 12 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
There is a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Basheerunnisa Begum daughter of Mir Osman Ali Khan belonged to which royal family of India?
Answer 1: Nizams of Hyderabad
Question 2. HITAM is the name of the app planned to launch for COVID 19 patients by which state?
Answer 2: Telangana
Question 3. Stuart Broad along with which other player won the Man of the Series award in the recently concluded Wisden trophy?
Answer 3: Roston Chase
Question 4. The Rafale jets that made their way into India originate from which country?
Answer 4: France
Question 5. Which Indian youth has joined the UN Secretary General's Youth advisory group for climate change?
Answer 5: Archana Soreng