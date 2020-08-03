Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 3 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 3 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a â‚¹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Helios, Ulysses and the SOHO are all missions to study which astronomical body?
Answer 1: Sun
Question 2. Which famous temple is located in Prabhas Patan near Junagadh in Saurashtra?
Answer 2: Somnath Temple
Question 3. The Chiang Mai Initiative is a multilateral currency swap arrangement among the the members of which organisation?
Answer 3: ASEAN
Question 4. 'If It Bleeds' is a 2020 collection of four previously unpublished novellas by which American writer?
Answer 4: Stephen King
Question 5. Which country's top tier football league title did FC Porto claim after a win over Sporting Lisbon?
Answer 5: Portugal