Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 7 2020: Amazon Fossil Explorist Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 7 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fossil Explorist. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fossil Explorist.
There is a Fossil Explorist that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. The movie 'Raat Akeli Hai' features which of these actors playing the role of inspector Jatil Yadav?
Answer 1: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Question 2. Bathynomus raksasa is the name of the 14 legged sea cockroach recently discovered by researchers in which ocean?
Answer 2: Indian Ocean
Question 3. The third unit of the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-3) recently achieved its 'first criticality'. Which Indian state is it in?
Answer 3: Gujarat
Question 4. Which smartphone recently became the first ever phone in the world to be launched via an Augmented Reality event?
Answer 4: One Plus Nord
Question 5. Lalji Tandon, who recently passed away at 85, was the presiding governor of which state?
Answer 5: Madhya Pradesh