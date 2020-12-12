Amazon Quiz Answers Today, December 12 2020: Amazon Huami Amazfit Smart Watch Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 12, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Huami Amazfit Smart Watch . Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Huami Amazfit Smart Watch .
There is a Huami Amazfit Smart Watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which country, currently facing a mink covid crisis, is also the world's largest producer of mink fur?
Answer 1: Denmark
Question 2. Madhya Pradesh recently constituted which of the following with an aim to work for the welfare of cattle in the state?
Answer 2: Cow cabinet
Question 3. At $400 billion valuation, which is the biggest company ever to be added to the S&P500 Index?
Answer 3: Tesla
Question 4. This sport is often called 'The Sport of ______ ' . Fill in the blanks
Answer 4: Kings
Question 5. Which company introduced the hexagonal shape for pencils, which later became a norm?
Answer 5: Faber-Castell