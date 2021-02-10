Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 10 2021: Amazon Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 10 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a Rs.20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. In January 2021, India sent its 40th scientific expedition to which destination?
Answer 1: Antarctica
Question 2. Buta Singh, who recently passed away, held which of these posts in the Union Cabinet from 1986- 1989?
Answer 2: Minister of Home Affairs
Question 3. In December 2020, Zhong Shanshan became Asia's ______ man?
Answer 3: Richest
Question 4. Name this genus of herbivorous lizards that are native to the tropical areas of Mexico.
Answer 4: Iguana
Question 5. Which popular Italian astronomer's statue is this?
Answer 5: Galileo Galilei