Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 11 2021: Amazon Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 11 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which app was launched by the Ministry of External Affairs to connect with the nearly 3.12-crore strong Indian diaspora across the world?
Answer 1: Global Pravasi Rishta
Question 2. What was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that measures the actual length of a second?
Answer 2: National Atomic Timescale
Question 3. Who, at the age of 15, invented the tactile system for reading and writing for use by people who are blind or visually impaired?
Answer 3: Louis Braille
Question 4. Originated during the Italian Renaissance in the 15th century, what is this type of dance called
Answer 4: Ballet
Question 5. Name this Guardian of the Galaxy character who often branches out of his comfort zone to help keep the people of the universe safe
Answer 5: Groot