Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 19 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The Amazon Quiz for February 19, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
There is Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The Currency Of Costa Rica, The Colon Is Named After Which Famous Personality?
Answer 1: Christopher Colombus
Question 2. Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino And Joe Pesci All Lost In A Category At The 2020 Oscars, Who Won The Award In That Category?
Answer 2: Brad Pitt
Question 3. 12 Year Old Kaamya Karthikeyan Has Recently Become The Youngest To Climb The Highest Peak In Which Continent?
Answer 3: South America
Question 4. Optophobia Is The Fear Of What?
Answer 4: Fear of opening one’s eyes
Question 5. Who Among The Following Made His First Odi Century During The India Vs New Zealand Odi Series In 2020?
Answer 5: Shreyas Iyer