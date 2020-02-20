Amazon Quiz Answers Today,February 20 2020: Amazon ₹10000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win ₹10000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for February 20, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹10000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
There is ₹10000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The ‘Kala Ghoda Arts Festival’ Is Organised Annually In Which Indian City?
Answer 1: Mumbai
Question 2. Which Asian Country Has Introduced A ‘Sustainable Development Fee’ For Tourists?
Answer 2: Bhutan
Question 3. Ns Dharmshaktu Has Recently Been Presented An Award By The President For His Work In Combating Leprosy. After Whom Is The Award Named?
Answer 3: Mahatma Gandhi
Question 4. Which Indian Company Recently Launched Services In London, Offering Services In Comfort, Comfort Xl And Executive Ride Categories?
Answer 4: Ola
Question 5. The Indian Institute Of Veterinary Research Has Recently Developed A Vaccine To Combat Csf. What Does S Stand For In ‘Classical S___ Fever’?
Answer 5: Swine