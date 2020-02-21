Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 21 2020: Amazon Casio 61 Key Keyboard Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win the Casio 61 Key Keyboard. The Amazon Quiz for February 21 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Casio 61 Key Keyboard. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Casio 61 Key Keyboard that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which Company Has Recently Acquired Scape Technologies- A Computer Vision Start-Up Working On Location Accuracy Beyond Gps?
Answer 1: Facebook
Question 2. Which Roman Emperor Is Said To Be Behind The Origin Of The Leap Year?
Answer 2: Julius Caesar
Question 3. Sandeep Mathrani Has Been Appointed The New Ceo Of Which Company?
Answer 3: Wework
Question 4. Who Was Recently Awarded The ‘Kishore Kumar Samman’ By Madhya Pradesh Government?
Answer 4: Waheeda Rehman
Question 5. Archaeologists In The Czech Republic Have Uncovered The Oldest Wooden Structure Ever Found. What Is It?
Answer 5: Water Well