Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 22 2020: Amazon OnePlus TV Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win OnePlus TV. The Amazon Quiz for February 22, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a OnePlus TV. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win OnePlus TV. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the OnePlus TV.
There is a OnePlus TV that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Tangi, A Social Video Sharing App Is One Of The Latest Offerings From Which Tech Giant?
Answer 1: Google
Question 2. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Who Recently Created A New National Record, Represents India In Which Sport?
Answer 2: Weightlifting
Question 3. The National Winter Games Event Is Set To Be Held In Which Of These Places?
Answer 3: Gulmarg
Question 4. Which Indian Animal Is Chosen As The Mascot For Cop 13 Convention On The Conservation Of Migratory Species Of Wild Animals?
Answer 4: Great Indian Bustard
Question 5. The Storm ‘Ciara’ Recently Hit Several Countries Of Which Continent?
Answer 5: Europe