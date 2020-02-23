Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 23 2020: Amazon Samsung M30s Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Samsung M30s. The Amazon Quiz for February 23, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung M30s. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung M30s.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Samsung M30s that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Quiz questions will be updated shortly
Question 1. Cartography Is The Study Of What?
Answer 1: Maps
Question 2. Nsil Is A Newly Launched Psu. What Does S Stand For In, New S____ Limited India?
Answer 2: Space
Question 3. Who Among Them Is One Of The Producers Of The Oscar-Winning Feature-Length Documentary ‘American Factory’?
Answer 3: Barack Obama
Question 4. ‘Kambala’ Is A Traditional Sport Of Buffalo Racing. It Is Held In Which Indian State?
Answer 4: Karnataka
Question 5. Which Great Unani Scholar’s Birth Anniversary, February 11, Is Celebrated As World Unani Day?
Answer 5: Hakim Ajmal Khan