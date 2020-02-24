Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 24 2020 Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for February 24, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
There is a ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Shaktikanta Das Born On 26Th February, Former Ias Officer Is Currently Serving In Which Very Important Post In India?
Answer 1: RBI Governor
Question 2. The National Maritime Heritage Complex Is To Be Set Up In Which Of These Places?
Answer 2: Lothal
Question 3. The 4Th Installment Of Which Franchise Won The Oscar For The Best Animated Feature In 2020?
Answer 3: Toy Story
Question 4. Which Of These Countries Will Play In The 2020 Icc Women’s T20 World Cup For The First Time?
Answer 4: Thailand
Question 5. The Amazon Prime Web Series ‘The Forgotten Army’ Is Narrated By Which Bollywood Superstar?
Answer 5: Shahrukh Khan