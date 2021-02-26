Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 26 2021: Amazon Philips Air Fryer Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 26 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Philips Air Fryer. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Philips Air Fryer.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Philips Air Fryer that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. In March 2021, Govt. of India plans to sell what in the 700, 800, 900, 1,800, 2,100, 2,300, and 2,500 MHz frequency bands?
Answer 1: Spectrum for 4G
Question 2. Complete the title of the book recently released by Ravi Shastri: "India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in _______"?
Answer 2: Australia
Question 3. Marking 50 years of the 1971 war, a 122-member contingent of which country's Armed Forces participated in the 2021 Republic Day parade?
Answer 3: Bangladesh
Question 4. In the version of the sport titled 'League', how many players are there in each team?
Answer 4: 13
Question 5. What is the chemical formula for this common condiment?
Answer 5: NaCl