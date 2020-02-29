Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 29 2020: Amazon Bose Soundsport Headphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Bose Soundsport Headphones. The Amazon Quiz for February 29 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose Soundsport Headphones.
There is a Bose Soundsport Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Abhimanyu Dassani Who Recently Won The Filmfare For Best Debut (Male) Is Which Actress’s Son?
Answer 1: Bhagyashree
Question 2. Muriel Is The Middle Name Of Which Character From The Television Sitcom Friends?
Answer 2: Chandler
Question 3. Which Bangalore-based Startup Has Offered Interns ₹1,00,000 For Sleeping For 9 Hours For 100 Nights?
Answer 3: Wakefit
Question 4. Ashraf Ghani Won The Second Term As The President Of Which Country?
Answer 4: Afghanistan
Question 5. In 2019, Parasite Became The First South Korean Movie To Win The Palme D’or At Which Famous Movie Festival?
Answer 5: Cannes