Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 9 2021: Amazon Vivitar Telescope Refractor Quiz Answer

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 9 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Vivitar Telescope Refractor. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Vivitar Telescope Refractor.
There is a Vivitar Telescope Refractor that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which organisation has recently lauched Digital Payments Index (DPI) to capture the extent of digitisation of payments in the country?
Answer 1: RBI
Question 2. Maharana Pratap Sagar, also known as Pong Dam Lake, is located in which Indian state?
Answer 2: Himachal Pradesh
Question 3. Which French fashion designer, known for his avant-garde style and Space Age designs, passed away in late December 2020?
Answer 3: Pierre Cardin
Question 4. What is the name of this structure, said to be built by Pharoah Khafre and built out of only one block of limestone?
Answer 4: Sphinx
Question 5. In which country would you come across the 'highland pipers'?
Answer 5: Scotland