Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 19 2021: Amazon Bosch Mixer Grinder Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 19 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Bosch Mixer Grinder. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bosch Mixer Grinder.
There is a Bosch Mixer Grinder that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. DakPay is a new payments app launched by which organisation?
Answer 1: India Post
Question 2. Who among these has been named to be the Commander of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station?
Answer 2: Raja Chari
Question 3. The Tibetan word “Losar” translates to what in English?
Answer 3: New Year
Question 4. In which coffee shop will you be served in this style of cup?
Answer 4: Starbucks
Question 5. Identify this castle, where Queen Elizabeth II spends her summer holiday.
Answer 5: Balmoral Castle