Amazon Quiz Answers Today, January 27 2021: Amazon Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answers

The Amazon Quiz for January 27 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay.
There is a Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. Founded by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, which university celebrated 100 years of its academic excellence in 2020?
Answer 1: Aligarh Muslim University
Question 2. Which company manufactures the Super Hornet supersonic jets?
Answer 2: Boeing
Question 3. The art of making Monpa handmade paper originated over 1000 years ago. In which Indian state was this recently revived?
Answer 3: Arunachal Pradesh
Question 4. Which organisation uses this flag?
Answer 4: European Union
Question 5. Name this famous building in the USA
Answer 5: Empire State Building