Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 1 2020: Amazon Apple IPhone XR Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 1, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Apple iPhone XR. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Apple iPhone XR.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which famous Music Director born on 27th June was known popularly by the nickname 'Pancham'?
Answer 1: RD Burman
Question 2. Which day celebrated annually on 30th June was co-founded by astrophysicist and famed musician Dr. Brian May?
Answer 2: World Asteroid Day
Question 3. As per Forbes real time Billionaire list, which Indian recently soared into the top 10, based on a sharp rise in net worth?
Answer 3: Mukesh Ambani
Question 4. The GWM group is China's largest SUV and pick up manufacturer. What is the full form of GWM?
Answer 4: Great Wall Motors
Question 5. 'Swarg ka Dwaar' is the last episode of which Amazon Prime series?
Answer 5: Paatal Lok