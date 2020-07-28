Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 28 2020: Amazon Samsonite Suitcase Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 28 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsonite Polycarbonate Suitcase. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsonite Polycarbonate Suitcase.
There is a Samsonite Polycarbonate Suitcase that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. A very rare 'Golden Tabby' tiger has recently been spotted in which National Park?
Answer 1: Kaziranga National Park
Question 2. An 'Astronomical Unit' is defined as the mean distance between which two objects in space?
Answer 2: Earth and Sun
Question 3. The role of Kolkata based IAS officer, Paritosh Bannerji is being played by Jisshu Sengupta in which upcoming film?
Answer 3: Shakuntala Devi
Question 4. To celebrate which film's anniversary did Deepika Padukone change her Instagram and Twitter names to 'Veronica', her character in the film?
Answer 4: Cocktail
Question 5. The Court of Arbitration for Sport recently overturned which team's 2 year suspension from European Football tournaments?
Answer 5: Manchester City FC