Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 4 2020: Amazon Fender Acoustic Guitar Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 4, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fender Acoustic Guitar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fender Acoustic Guitar.
There is a Fender Acoustic Guitar that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Born on 6th July, 1935 how do we better know the spiritual leader Tenzin Gyatso?
Answer 1: The Dalai Lama
Question 2. What term recently coined by researchers refers to 'the coronavirus induced lock-down period and its impact on other species'?
Answer 2: Anthropause
Question 3. Which 100-year-old Japanese firm, once one of the world's biggest camera brands, has announced plans to sell off their imaging business?
Answer 3: Olympus
Question 4. According to the World Federation of Exchanges, with a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion, which is the world's 10th largest exchange?
Answer 4: Bombay Stock Exchange
Question 5. An abandoned bus inhabited by adventurer Chris McCandless, removed by Alaskan authorities recently, was made famous in which book and film?
Answer 5: Into The Wild