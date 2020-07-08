Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 8 2020: Amazon Vivo S1 Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 8 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Vivo S1. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Vivo S1.
There is a Vivo S1 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which cricketer was recently declared the best Indian Test batsman in the last 50 years in a poll conducted by Wisden India?
Answer 1: Rahul Dravid
Question 2. In the US, on July 2nd, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting discrimination on basis of race was signed by which President?
Answer 2: Lyndon B Johnson
Question 3. Which movie released in July 2019, is based on the mathematician Anand Kumar?
Answer 3: Super 30
Question 4. Cary Joji Fukunaga is the director of the 25th installment in which film franchise?
Answer 4: James Bond
Question 5. Name the Indian Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare who launched India's first mobile I-Lab for COVID-19 testing?
Answer 5: Dr Harsh Vardhan