Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 24 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 24, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
There is a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which businessman born on June 14th, took over as the Chairman of a Group in 1995 that owns Grasim Industries and Hindalco Industries?
Answer 1: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Question 2. 'Paisa Bolta Hai' is the tagline of which Anurag Kashyap directed movie released on an OTT platform in June 2020?
Answer 2: Choked
Question 3. Which of these famous actresses is starring as Melina Vostokoff in the movie 'Black Widow'?
Answer 3: Rachel Weisz
Question 4. Which of these natural phenomena was visible from India starting from 9:15 AM on June 21st, 2020?
Answer 4: Annular Solar Eclipse
Question 5. Going into the restart of the English Premier League after the COVID- 19 induced hiatus, which club is at the top of the table?
Answer 5: Liverpool