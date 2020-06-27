Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 27 2020: Amazon Oneplus TV Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 27 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oneplus TV.
There is a Oneplus TV that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Raja Parba, where Mother Earth is celebrated, is a festival in which Indian state?
Answer 1: Odisha
Question 2. Which space probe team recently won the highest award by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) – the 2020 IAF World Space Award?
Answer 2: Chang'e-4
Question 3. Bulbbul is a Hindi language horror film, from the production house of which actress?
Answer 3: Anushka Sharma
Question 4. What is the name of Boston Dynamics's robot dog- famous on the internet, now available for general sale at $74,500?
Answer 4: Spot
Question 5. Which country has been named the President of the UN Security Council for August 2021?
Answer 5: India