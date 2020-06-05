Amazon Quiz Answers Today, June 5 2020: Amazon Sony 5.1 Home Theater System Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Sony 5.1 Home Theater System. The Amazon Quiz for June 5 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony 5.1 Home Theater System.
There is a Sony 5.1 Home Theater System that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Neeraj Chopra, recommended by the AFI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, is associated with which event?
Answer 1: Javelin Throw
Question 2. The digital rights of which of these movies was recently sold to an OTT platform for a staggering sum of INR 125 crore?
Answer 2: Laxxmi Bomb
Question 3. Which 13th-century Indian temple will be solarised soon under the Central government scheme?
Answer 3: Konark Sun Temple
Question 4. Which Indian organisation made the 'NavRakshak' PPE kit?
Answer 4: Indian Navy
Question 5. Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected to a second term as President of which Asian country?
Answer 5: Taiwan