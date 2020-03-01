Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 1 2020: Amazon Samsung A10s Smartphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Samsung A10s Smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for January 28 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung A10s Smartphone.
There is a Samsung A10s Smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Who Is The Captain Of India’s 2020 Icc Women’s T20 World Cup Team?
Answer 1: Harmanpreet Kaur
Question 2. Which Upcoming Marvel Movie Would Star Salma Hayek And Angelina Jolie Together?
Answer 2: The Eternals
Question 3. Larry Tesler, Who Passed Away In February 2020, Was The Creator Of Which Popular Keyboard Function?
Answer 3: Cut, Copy, Paste
Question 4. In Which Country Would You Find The Shanidar Cave – A Hotspot For Neanderthal Remains?
Answer 4: Iraq
Question 5. Institute For Defense Studies And Analyses (Idsa), Was Renamed After Which Former Union Minister?
Answer 5: Manohar Parikkar