Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 26 2020: Amazon 20000 Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting 20000 Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for March 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting20000 Pay Balance. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the 20000 Pay Balance.
There is a total 20000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Baroque-style ________ is located in Trevi, Rome? It is one of the most popular tourist destination in Italy.
Answer 1: Fountain
Question 2. Which Punjab MLA recently launched his own YouTube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ to share his views with the people of Punjab?
Answer 2: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Question 3. Which Indian state and World Bank have signed a USD 80 million loan to boost agriculture and water management in the state?
Answer 3: Himachal Pradesh
Question 4. Which challenge has gone viral on TikTok, amid the Coronavirus outbreak to create awareness on safe practices, popularized by American singer Gloria Gaynor?
Answer 4: Hand-washing Challenge
Question 5. For the first time in its history, tech giant Microsoft has appointed a person for which role?
Answer 5: Chief Scientific Officer