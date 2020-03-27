Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 27 2020: Amazon Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphone Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. The Amazon Quiz for March 27 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones.
There is a Bose 700 Bluetooth Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest.
Question 1. Arpit Vasavada was the Man of the match in the final of which tournament that concluded recently?
Answer 1: Ranji Trophy
Question 2. Y. Farrell and S. McNamara were given the 2020 Pritzker Prize, making them the first 2 women to share which profession's highest honour?
Answer 2: Architecture
Question 3. More than 3,500 gathered in a small town in France to break the world record for most people dressed as which fictional characters?
Answer 3: Smurfs
Question 4. World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15th, on a day when which US president declared the four basic consumer rights?
Answer 4: John F Kennedy
Question 5. Which team won their maiden Ranji Trophy title this year after earning a 44-run lead in the first innings vs Bengal in the final?
Answer 5: Saurashtra