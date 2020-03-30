Amazon Quiz Answers Today, March 30 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for March 30 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a prize. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a total of at least 1 prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Born In Karnal On 17th March Which Lady Was Part Of The Crew Of ‘Columbia’ As A Mission Specialist And Primary Robotic Arm Operator?
Answer 1: Kalpana Chawla
Question 2. The Upcoming Movie Shershaah Starring Siddharth Malhotra Is Based On The Life Of Which Military Hero?
Answer 2: Vikram Batra
Question 3. Who Is The First Indian Cricketer To Play In 150 Ranji Trophy Matches?
Answer 3: Wasim Jaffer
Question 4. As Per The 2020 World Happiness Report, Which Was Named The Happiest Country In The World For The Third Year In A Row?
Answer 4: Finland
Question 5. The Month Of March Is Named After The Roman God Of _____? (Fill In The Blank)
Answer 5: War