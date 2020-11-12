Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 12 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 12 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is Samsung Galaxy Watch Active that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Which former Australia Test captain recently annouced his retirement from all forms of cricket?
Answer 1: Shane Watson
Question 2. Indian origin Wavel Ramkalawan has recently become the President of which country?
Answer 2: Seychelles
Question 3. On 19th October 2020, SANT was test fired by the DRDO at Chandipur test range. What kind of missile is SANT?
Answer 3: Anti-tank
Question 4. Also mentioned by Shakespeare in the Merchant of Venice, what are these boats called in Venice which are a major tourist attraction?
Answer 4: Gondola
Question 5. Which famous electrical engineer is known to have fallen in love with such a bird?
Answer 5: Nikola Tesla