Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 13 2020: Amazon Oneplus 8 Pro Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 13 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Oneplus 8 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Oneplus 8 Pro.
There is a Oneplus 8 Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. After a gap of 16 years, mineral exploration has started at which iconic mining region?
Answer 1: Kolar Gold Fields
Question 2. Which international city is building a pilot electric road that will power specially equipped buses as they drive?
Answer 2: Tel Aviv
Question 3. The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award recognises outstanding work by Indians in which field?
Answer 3: Science & Technology
Question 4. Air India One, a VVIP aircraft meant to fly the Prime Minister and President of India, is manufactured by which company?
Answer 4: Boeing
Question 5. The logo of which of these organisations has recently been changed for the first time since its inception in 1982?
Answer 5: Sports Authority of India