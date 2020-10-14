Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 14 2020: Amazon Dyson Airwrap Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 14 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Dyson Airwrap. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dyson Airwrap.
There is a Dyson Airwrap that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which country is credited with inventing this food item?
Answer 1: Italy
Question 2. Name this domed building which is the largest church in the world.
Answer 2: St. Peter's Basilica
Question 3. In which city is this tall building located?
Answer 3: Dubai
Question 4. In which movie series would you find this character?
Answer 4: Star Wars
Question 5. In which of these sports, would this type of glove usually be used?
Answer 5: Baseball