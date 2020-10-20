Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 20 2020: Amazon Amazon Echo Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 20 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Amazon Echo. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Amazon Echo.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is an Amazon Echo that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. The 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry was jointly awarded to Chemistry experts of USA and which other country?
Answer 1: France
Question 2. Justice KK Usha, who recently passed away, was the first woman chief justice of which state?
Answer 2: Kerala
Question 3. Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been sworn in as the New Emir of which country?
Answer 3: Kuwait
Question 4. The emperor who commissioned this monument to be built was the successor of which Mughal Emperor?
Answer 4: Jahangir
Question 5. A large part of the money generated by such apple products go to fund programmes to fight which disease?
Answer 5: HIV/AIDS