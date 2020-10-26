Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 26 2020: Amazon Michael Kors Diwali Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 26 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Michael Kors Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Michael Kors Watch.
There is a Michael Kors watch that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which Year Was Michael Kors Established In?
Answer 1: 1981
Question 2. Which Of The Following Is A Smart Watch?
Answer 2: Michael Kors Gen 5 Access Bradshaw 2 Touchscreen -MKT5086
Question 3. Which Of The Following Is A Men’s Watch?
Answer 3: Michael Kors Analog Black Dial -MK8750
Question 4. What Date Would Diwali Fall On, In 2020?
Answer 4: 14th November
Question 5. Which One Of The Following Band Material Is A Michael Kors Watch NOT Available In?
Answer 5: Paper