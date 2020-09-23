Amazon Quiz Answers Today, Sept 23 2020: Win Redmi Note 9 Pro By Answering 5 Questions

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 23, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Redmi Note 9 Pro. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone.

Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks: Apple may push iPhone 12 Pro launch date further; Know details

Today’s Amazon Wheels of Fortune Quiz Information

Amazon Quiz Prize: Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Amazon Quiz Date: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Also Read | How to get Vi SIM card? Details about buying plans, offers and more

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | 5 asteroids are heading towards Earth; NASA reveals how closely they will pass us

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Quiz answers

Q1: Which Of These Firsts Occurred During The Final Of The Men’s Singles At The 2020 US Open? Answer: Finally Decided By 5th Set Tie Break

Q2: In The Upcoming ‘Batman’ Movie Starring Robert Pattinson In The Lead Role, What Role Earlier Played By Anne Hathaway Is Zoe Kravitz Playing? Answer: Selina Kyle

Q3: 22nd September Is Observed As World Rose Day, Dedicated To The Welfare Of Patients Suffering From What Disease? Answer: Cancer

Q4: A Famous Festival In Nagaland Is Known As The ______ Festival. The Blank Is The Same As The Name Of This Bird. Which Bird? Answer: Hornbill

Q5: What Is This Famous Landmark In Belgium Called? The Structure Might Give You A Clue To Its Name Answer: Atomium



Also Read | Moto G9 Plus Processor revealed! Details about Specs, Price and more